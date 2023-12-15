Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Target Price at $11.88

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGO. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EGO opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $13.56.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.