Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT at $110.88

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $1,191,381.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,583,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $1,191,381.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,583,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,138,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,370,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,411 shares of company stock worth $39,098,759. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

