Analysts Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price at $6.10

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.60 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYTE stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $306.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

