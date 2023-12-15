Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for J. M. Smucker (SJM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM):

12/12/2023 – J. M. Smucker is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $133.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $123.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SJM traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 224,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,076.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

Get The J M Smucker Company alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The J M Smucker Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J M Smucker Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.