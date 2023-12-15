Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

12/12/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/6/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $935.00 to $937.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $1,045.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $847.00 to $837.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $885.00 to $895.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $915.00 to $914.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $950.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $800.00 to $850.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $867.37. 256,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $887.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $816.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $791.34.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.