Analyzing Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Seiko Epson and Atlas Copco are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Seiko Epson and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seiko Epson 4.07% 7.74% 4.25% Atlas Copco 16.28% 31.31% 14.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seiko Epson and Atlas Copco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seiko Epson $9.98 billion 0.54 $563.11 million $0.62 11.37 Atlas Copco $14.02 billion 5.67 $2.33 billion $0.54 30.22

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Seiko Epson. Seiko Epson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Seiko Epson pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seiko Epson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seiko Epson and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Copco 2 2 1 0 1.80

Atlas Copco has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 574.02%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Seiko Epson.

Volatility and Risk

Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Seiko Epson on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, dry process office papermaking systems, commercial and industrial inkjet printers, inkjet printheads, printers for use in POS systems, label printers, printer consumables, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Manufacturing-related and Wearables segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, and others; factory automation products, industrial robots, compact injection molders, and other production systems; and crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. The company also sells PCs, etc. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. Seiko Epson Corporation was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, the company offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, it provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

