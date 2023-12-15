Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,319 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream makes up 1.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Antero Midstream worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $25,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.8% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,333,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,436,000 after buying an additional 1,258,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. 558,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

