AON (NYSE:AON) Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $328.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.22.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AON will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 56.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,452,000 after buying an additional 99,754 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 21.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AON by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 108.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

