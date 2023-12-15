APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Up 23.9% in November

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.74 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

