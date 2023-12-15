Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $75.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,353. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after buying an additional 268,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

