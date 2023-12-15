Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the November 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollomics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLM. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth about $16,238,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollomics Stock Performance
Apollomics stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Apollomics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Apollomics
Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.
