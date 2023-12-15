Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,000 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied UV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUVI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the period.

Applied UV Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AUVI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.67. 78,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,937. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $242.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Applied UV

Applied UV ( NASDAQ:AUVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 51.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

