Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth $48,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APYX opened at $2.41 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

