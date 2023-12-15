Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Apyx Medical Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of APYX stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apyx Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth $11,488,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 49.6% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 628,432 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,602,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 145,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,971,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.