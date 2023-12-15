ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARB IOT Group Stock Up 1.8 %

ARB IOT Group stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.