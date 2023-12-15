ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ARB IOT Group Stock Up 1.8 %
ARB IOT Group stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
