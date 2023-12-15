Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,318 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 307,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

