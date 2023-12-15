Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRM traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,104. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The stock has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average is $216.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.