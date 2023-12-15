Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $799.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $682.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $688.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $807.60.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

