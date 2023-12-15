Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 291,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,945. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

