Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 468,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,852. Masco Co. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

