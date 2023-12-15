Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,197 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.39. 2,287,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

