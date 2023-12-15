Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. 2,053,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

