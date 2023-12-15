Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $73.78. 1,002,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,023. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

