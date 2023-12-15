Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 442,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,449. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

