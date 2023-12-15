Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.56. 2,631,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,779. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

