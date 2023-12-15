Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $225.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,473. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.24. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

