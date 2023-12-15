Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,293 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,539. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

