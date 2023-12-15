Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,322 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

