Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,318. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

