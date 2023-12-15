Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.71. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

