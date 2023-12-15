Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

UNP traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.48. 1,053,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

