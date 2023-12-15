Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 2.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.08 and a 200-day moving average of $283.83. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

