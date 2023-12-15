Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

DHR traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.42. The stock had a trading volume of 807,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.28.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

