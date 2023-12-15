Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.80. 3,713,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,087,186. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.