Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACLX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.08.

Arcellx Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

