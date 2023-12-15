Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 17,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at $21,910,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $2.54 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

