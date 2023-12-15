Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 784,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock worth $38,022,523 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Arhaus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Arhaus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arhaus by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arhaus by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Arhaus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

