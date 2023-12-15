Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $233.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $234.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at $389,191,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,140 shares of company stock worth $39,547,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.