Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 339.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

