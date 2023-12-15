Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 339.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

