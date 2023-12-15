Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

ARWR stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,343 shares of company stock worth $2,821,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

