Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

ARTNA stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.36%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

