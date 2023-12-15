Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Gap Down to $227.04

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $227.04, but opened at $220.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares last traded at $223.82, with a volume of 361,777 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,558,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.