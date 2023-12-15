Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.31. The company had a trading volume of 600,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,434. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.59 and its 200 day moving average is $227.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,558,272. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

