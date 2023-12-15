Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ASTI stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $621.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96.
Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7,017.74% and a negative net margin of 3,662.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.
