ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.05

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 5063865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

