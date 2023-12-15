ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 42,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.69.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ASLN
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.