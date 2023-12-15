ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 42,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

