ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASML opened at $754.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

