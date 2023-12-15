Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 14,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,941. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.60.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

