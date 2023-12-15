Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Update

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $752.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

